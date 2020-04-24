US Forces Korea extends health emergency amid virus spread

United States Forces Korea in combat training (Yonhap)
United States Forces Korea said Friday it had decided to extend its public health emergency declaration to curb coronavirus infections at the US Army Garrison here. Amid growing concerns over the virus spread, the emergency was initially declared March 25 but expired Thursday.
Effective until May 23, the renewed declaration did not mean an increased risk level but was a reminder that the commander would exercise authority to enforce the military staff’s compliance with required precautions to combat the virus at US bases here, according to USFK.
People on bases were asked to stay put in the absence of exceptional circumstances, with nonessential meetings and duty travel put on hold. Visitors are not allowed on bases until the declaration ends.
USFK imposed a two-year entry ban on seven civilians working for the US military for noncompliance with the virus protocols.
The US military in Korea has so far reported 25 infections, including two active duty soldiers.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)