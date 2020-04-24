 Back To Top
Business

Samsung’s smart TVs integrate Apple Music app

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 24, 2020 - 14:19       Updated : Apr 24, 2020 - 14:19

Samsung Electronics said Friday its smart TVs will have an Apple Music app embedded in all models.

The upgrade is immediately effective worldwide -- excluding South Korea.

Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on Samsung TVs, without having to download the app.

Korea, however, was not included due to Apple’s policy. The local unit of the US-based tech giant did not comment.

Samsung is officially the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. While the unlikely collaboration between the global tech rivals has raised eyebrows, Samsung was nonchalant.

“Apple TV as you know is a set-top box, not a TV display. It’s natural for it to work with a globally strong TV makers,” said a Samsung official.

Samsung says its smart TVs account for 80 percent of app-supportive internet-connecting TVs in the world.

This is not the first time Apple and Samsung have joined forces. In January 2019, they forged an alliance by pairing Apple TV set-top boxes and Airplay 2 with Samsung’s smart TVs.

Apple TV allows iTunes video streaming service and Airplay 2 mirrors contents on devices such as iPhone and iPad on to the smart TV screen.

So far, Airplay 2 is the only available function in Korea.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
