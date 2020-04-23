[Graphic News] Consumers think pandemic may last more than 4 months







Consumers at home and abroad think the coronavirus pandemic will likely grip the world for more than four months, an international poll showed.



The survey of 6,566 people in six countries - South Korea, the United States, China, Germany, Italy and Britain - showed they believe it may take an average of 17 weeks before the end of the coronavirus outbreak and a return to normal life.



A US public relations and marketing agency conducted the online survey between March 30 and April 3.



Consumers in China, where the coronavirus outbreak is subsiding after starting in December, predict it may take nine weeks for life to return to normal, the shortest among nations. (Yonhap)









