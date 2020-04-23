 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on rebounding oil prices

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 16:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks ended higher for the second straight session Thursday on improved investor sentiment over rebounding oil prices. The Korean won gained ground against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.58 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,914.73.

Institutions bought a net 99.5 billion won ($81 million) worth of stocks, offsetting combined net sell-offs valued at 121.3 billion won by foreigners and individuals.

Foreigners continued to offload local stocks for the fourth consecutive session Thursday, but their selling has weakened

"The decreased foreign selling and rebounding oil prices, as well as overnight gains on Wall Street, helped push up the main index," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co.

Investors will remain cautious, however, assessing the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the global economy and corporate profitability, analysts said.

South Korea's economy contracted 1.4 percent in the first quarter from a quarter earlier, the worst since 2008, according to the central bank.

In coming weeks, investors will take a cue from major companies' first-quarter business results.

Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. remained unchanged at 49,850 won, major pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 3.62 percent to 601,000 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 1.69 percent to 361,000 won.

Among decliners, South Korea's second-largest chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 1.55 percent to 82,600 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 0.22 percent to 92,400 won.

The local currency closed at 1,229.70 won against the US dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1 basis point to 1.036 percent, but the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.291 percent. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114