[News Focus] Flat virus curve lifts Moon’s popularity

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating is at its highest level in over a year, buoyed by the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a survey conducted by local pollster Realmeter, Moon’s approval rating came to 64.3 percent in the fourth week of April, the highest figure since September 2018.



Surveys conducted earlier by other pollsters show similar results. In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea two days before the April 15 general elections, Moon’s approval rating was found to have risen for seven consecutive weeks to 59 percent.



In the Gallup poll, respondents gave the government’s COVID-19 response as the most common reason for holding a positive view of Moon, with 54 percent of those approving of Moon citing it as their reason.



While Moon was accused of inaction in the early days of the epidemic for not barring entry to travelers from all areas of China, the government’s response gradually won over the public.



