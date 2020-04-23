Telecommuting brings computers back to Korea’s top 10 export list

(123rf)
Computers are back on the list of South Korea’s top 10 export items as remote work becomes the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Korea International Trade Association on Thursday, Korea’s exports of personal computers and laptops in the first quarter recorded $3.1 billion, accounting for 2.4 percent of the $130.8 billion total, making computers the country’s No. 9 export item. They had dropped out of the top 10 in 2019.
Computer exports increased on-year by 43.7 percent, 89.2 percent and 82.3 percent in January, February and March, respectively, according to KITA data.
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, economic activities are mostly done at home such as through videoconference to prevent direct contacts, which led to a surge in computer exports,” a KITA official said.
This is the first time since 2010 that computers have accounted for more than 2 percent of the country’s total exports and the first time exports in this category have been so strong since 2008, when the figure recorded 2.5 percent.
Semiconductors were the most exported product, responsible for 17.8 percent of total exports, followed by cars and petroleum products with 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.
