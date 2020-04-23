 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

T1 and GenG to play in LCK finals on Saturday

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 15:39       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 15:48
GenG and T1 play without an audience due to the spread of COVID-19 at LoL Park in Jongno, Seoul, on Feb. 16. (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)
GenG and T1 play without an audience due to the spread of COVID-19 at LoL Park in Jongno, Seoul, on Feb. 16. (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)

After a 3-1 victory against DragonX on Wednesday, T1 has punched its way to the LCK finals to play against GenG on Saturday, marking the two teams’ first clash in the domestic finals in seven years.

While the playoffs were conducted online, the LCK 2020 Spring Finals best-of-five will see T1 and GenG battling for the prize money of 100 million won ($81,000) at LoL Park in Jongno, central Seoul, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. The teams will be playing to an otherwise empty venue, with no audience or reporters in attendance.

At stake at the Spring Finals is a ticket to the Mid-Season Invitational, the second-biggest LoL tournament of the year. Riot Games announced on March 10 that MSI will be delayed to July 3 this year as regions delayed domestic schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the location of MSI has yet to be announced, the event is subject to cancelation.

The last time three-time world champion T1 and two-time world champion GenG (previously Samsung) faced each other was the 2013 winter season finals on Jan. 25, 2014, where SKT T1 K, featuring the 2013 world champions Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet and PoohManDu, swept Samsung Galaxy Ozone, featuring Imp, Mata, Dade, Dandy and Looper, 3-0 to go undefeated in the season.

GenG, referred to as “the fellowship of the ring” by many Koreans, gathered superstar players in each lane, including Clid and BDD, after last year’s World Championships. The team have been heavy favorites to win since the start of the season. However, T1, with a balance of rookies and veterans along with acclaimed new coach Kim Jeong-soo, beat them 2-1 both times during the regular split.

In their match against DRX on Wednesday, T1 rookie top laner Canna surprised everyone with multiple solo kills, along with diverse picks from T1, including Senna for Teddy and Bard for Effort. There is also Faker, who showed once again his diverse champion pool despite being target-banned multiple times.

GenG has had ample time to prepare for the upcoming finals since the end of the regular split on April 15. Also, unlike DRX who had to try nonstandard picks against T1, GenG is comfortable going head on.

Whether GenG comes out on top as they did in the World Championships finals of 2017 or whether T1 will win three seasons in a row and continue their dominance will be decided Saturday.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114