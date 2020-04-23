 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor launches ‘quieter, stronger’ 2020 Sonata

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 23, 2020 - 16:20       Updated : Apr 23, 2020 - 16:20
Hyundai Motor Group’s 2020 Sonata (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group's 2020 Sonata (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group’s steady-selling sedan the Sonata has been upgraded with “quieter, stronger” features for 2020, the automaker said Thursday. 

The company said it has applied thicker fixed glass to the front row and windshield molding that surrounds the vehicle, for a quieter driving experience. On the gasoline 2.0 model, the company additionally applied double-glaze glass to minimize road noise in the car.

Also, Hyundai Motor said it has changed the gearshift pattern for the gasoline 2.0 model, enhancing the car’s acceleration responsiveness. 

For the interior of popular trims, premium family and premium millennial, a 10.25-inch navigation screen is standard. The company said more than 95 percent of customers who purchased those two trims in the past chose that option. 

Customers who purchase the premium millennial trim can also choose Nappa leather seats, which previously were only available with the inspiration trim. 

The 2020 Sonata starts at 23.2 million won ($18,864) for the gasoline model, 24.2 million won for the Sensuous model -- a 1.6 gasoline turbo car -- 27.5 million won for the hybrid model and 25.7 million won for the LPi 2.0 model. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
