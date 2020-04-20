[Economy in pandemic] Is S. Korea’s stock market on recovery track?

(Yonhap)



With the COVID-19 infection curve in South Korea having slowed down in recent weeks, the local bourse is gradually recovering its momentum on the back of an influx of foreign capital.



But investors still find themselves confused as the virus continues to spread in other parts of the world and authorities voice warnings against “excessive optimism.”



After hitting a 52-week high at 2,255.49 points Feb. 13, the main bourse Kospi plunged to its lowest point in 11 years -- 1,439.43 -- March 19.



The index then rebounded to reach 1,908.27 on April 11 but again shed 16.17 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 1,898.36 on Monday.



The latest fluctuation came as foreign and institutional investors sold their shares and retail investors purchased a net 958.1 billion won ($785 million) worth of shares.



The tech-heavy Kosdaq closed slightly higher at 637.82, up 3.03 points or 0.48 percent from the previous session’s close, with individual investors scooping up shares worth 138 billion won.



While recognizing the market’s growth potential, analysts called for caution as the market first has to recover its previous 2,000 range to get back in full swing.



Lee Kyoung-min, senior investment strategist at Daishin Securities, suggested that Kospi would near the 1,960 mark shortly on the back of expectations for an economic recovery.



IBK Securities analyst Kim Ye-eun, in contrast, said the recent upward movement would most likely slow down, pointing to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.



Backing the optimism is the visibly increased volume of both domestic and foreign funds here.



According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, the amount of capital available for stock-related funds came to nearly 141.73 trillion won as of Thursday, up 27.34 trillion won or 23.57 percent from the day Korea confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20.



The figure reached 141.79 trillion won Tuesday, but inched down after the April 15 general election.



Stock-related funds refer to equities sitting around the market looking for investment opportunities such as investor deposits at securities firms, repurchase agreement balances, margin debts and other funds.



The surge was largely attributed to the retail investors’ hope that stock prices would rebound on the back of the government’s economic stimulus package and possibly an additional policy rate cut down the road.



Local retail investors purchased a total of 24.18 trillion won worth of local shares from Jan. 20 to Friday -- 20.89 trillion won from the main bourse Kospi and 3.29 trillion won from Kosdaq, according to Korea Exchange data.



