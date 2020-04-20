 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Biologics turns profit in Q1

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:29       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:55
(Samsung Biologics)
(Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics posted a 65.27 percent on-year increase in revenue and posted an operating profit in the first quarter of 2020, the company notified shareholders Monday. 

Samsung Biologics tentatively estimates 207.2 billion won ($169 million) in revenue and 62.6 billion won in operating profit. Net profit marked 39.1 billion won.

Samsung Biologics explained that the shifted composition of the biologics drug products being manufactured in its first plant, and the increased sales of the products from its second plant, led to the overall better performance.

Compared to the quarter immediately before, however, the change in products from the second plant cut 33.87 percent from revenue and 41.5 percent from operating profit.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
