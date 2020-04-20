 Back To Top
Business

Fashion for handicapped, Heartist collaborates with Beanpole

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:33       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 17:33
(Samsung C&T)
(Samsung C&T)

Samsung C&T’s fashion unit said Monday its business casual brand for the handicapped, Heartist will roll out a new line of clothes in collaboration with its other brand Beanpole, to celebrate the first anniversary of Heartist.

Heartist, which was launched in April 2019, is the first fashion brand for the handicapped, introduced by a conglomerate here. Under the concept of “Fashion for All Abilities,” the brand presents business casual products specially designed for those using wheelchairs, the company said.

The 10 collaboration products with Beanpole include linen checkered shirts, the classic look of the Beanpole Men and Ladies line and short-sleeved pique shirts, Samsung C&T said.

While the shirts from Heartist usually come out shorter to better fit those using wheelchairs, the collaboration products are designed longer to fit all, the company added.

“Taking in the needs of the customers who want to wear the same clothes as others, we plan to continue to promote collaboration with various brands to realize Heartist’s philosophy of ‘fashion for all abilities,’” a Heartist official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
