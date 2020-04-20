 Back To Top
National

Army soldier under probe for allegedly assaulting female captain with shovel

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:45       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A 22-year-old corporal is under investigation over allegations of assaulting a female officer commanding his company with a folding shovel early this month after complaining about hard work, the Army said Monday.

The corporal, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly struck the officer in the arm with the entrenching tool and tried to choke her, leaving her with injuries requiring two weeks of medical treatment, according to officials.

The two were having a conversation after the corporal repeatedly complained about hard work late last month.

The military prosecution is looking into details of the incident.

"The military investigation body is fully aware of the severity of the incident and will give stern punishment according to law and regulation," an Army officer said.

Separately, military police are also investigating allegations four Army noncommissioned officers sexually harassed a superior officer last month.

Amid a series of embarrassing cases reported at the barracks, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has warned of stern punishment for misconduct and other lapses in discipline. (Yonhap)
