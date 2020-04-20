[Herald Interview] Patent attorney takes on Chinese IP brokers, discusses misperception on China

December 2019 was one of the most memorable months in Ryu Sung-won’s career. The patent attorney with 16 years of experience had concluded a 15-month legal journey, winning back 53 brands whose trademarks were stolen in China.



In 2018, on behalf of the 53 Korean companies, Ryu, managing partner of Jeeshim IP Law Office, had filed lawsuits against five “professional” intellectual property squatters that had preemptively registered Korean brands in China as if they were theirs.





Ryu Sung-won, managing partner of Jeeshim IP Law Office (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)