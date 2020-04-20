Korea Mobile Fest launched as first Asian mobile video festival

Asia’s first mobile video festival “Korea Mobile Fest (KMF)” that was kicked off today will attract and award creative short films, organizers said Tuesday.



KFM, jointly run by startup accelerator D.Camp, media company Herald Corp. and data tech firm Aroundus, is a contest platform open to all, from ordinary citizens to experienced content creators. The content must be in the form of short videos taken at least partially with smartphones. They will be submitted online to be judged by a panel of experts.



From left: Aroundus CEO Kim Daniel Sung-jin, Herald’s New Business Development Department Director Kim Ji-hyun, and D.Camp President Kim Hong-il pose after signing an MOU on April 14 to launch the Korea Mobile Fest at the D.Camp headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul. (D.Camp)