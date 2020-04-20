Nongshim rolls out Chapaguri cup noodle from ‘Parasite’

Chapaguri (Nongshim)



Nongshim said Monday it is launching a ready-made instant Chapaguri cup noodle, which has garnered global popularity after being prominently featured in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”



Chapaguri -- translated as “ram-don” in English subtitles in the movie -- is a mixture of Nongshim’s Chapaghetti black bean instant noodles and soup-based Neoguri ramen.



The new Chapaguri product will be in the form of instant cup noodles, and it will be released in Korea first on Tuesday, Nongshim said.



For imports, the company said it will roll out two types of Chapaguri cup noodles, Angry Chapaguri and Original Chapaguri, adding spice and seafood to the former.





(Nongshim)