Business

HiteJinro’s Ilpoom Jinro wins Gold award in Monde Selection 2020

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:51       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:51
Ilpoom Jinro 1924 (left) and Ilpoom Jinro 19 years (Hite Jinro)
Ilpoom Jinro 1924 (left) and Ilpoom Jinro 19 years (Hite Jinro)

HiteJinro, a South Korean liquor maker, said Monday two of its premium soju products won Gold awards in the Monde Selection 2020 for the second consecutive year.

According to the company, its Ilpoom Jinro 1924, a 100-percent distilled soju, and limited edition Ilpoom Jinro 19 years were chosen for the top Gold award.

Monde Selection is an annual non-competitive award open to food, drinks, and cosmetics products since 1961. It is run by International Institute for Quality Selections based in Brussels, Belgium.

Ilpoom Jinro 1924, which is made using a freezing filtration process, only uses the concentrate produced in the middle of the distillation and removes odor and impurities to capture excellent fragrance and flavor, the company said.

Ilpoom Jinro 19 years was made 19 years ago as a limited edition and all of the 9,000 bottles produced quickly sold out after release. Also a premium soju product, Ilpoom Jinro 19 years is matured in wooden barrels, which has been changed regularly to guarantee best quality soju, the company explained.

“Ilpoom Jinro achievements receiving awards not only in South Korea but in Monde Selection, it is a result of approval from all,” a HiteJinro official said.

”As South Korea’s leading liquor maker, we will strive to keep the top position, not only with soju but premium soju products.”
 
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
