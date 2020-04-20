 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

S-Oil delivers W100m for musicians with developmental disabilities

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:51       Updated : Apr 20, 2020 - 16:51
S-Oil CFO Cho Young-il (right) and Heart to Heart Orchestra Foundation Director Oh Ji-cheol (left) pose for a photo at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil CFO Cho Young-il (right) and Heart to Heart Orchestra Foundation Director Oh Ji-cheol (left) pose for a photo at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)

Petroleum and refinery firm S-Oil said Monday that it has delivered 100 million won ($82,000) to the Heart to Heart Orchestra, an orchestra founded in 2006 to nurture musicians with developmental disabilities. 

The company said the donation would be used to provide musical education for teenagers with developmental disabilities from low-income families, as well as to raise awareness about disability rights among elementary, middle and high school students. The funds will also support the Heart to Heart Orchestra in staging performances, it added. 

According to S-Oil, the orchestra started a music campaign March 19 to encourage citizens struggling as a result of COVID-19.

Over the past 11 years, S-Oil has donated 1 billion won to assist people with disabilities, and has provided scholarships to 182 musicians with developmental disabilities. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114