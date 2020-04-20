S-Oil delivers W100m for musicians with developmental disabilities

S-Oil CFO Cho Young-il (right) and Heart to Heart Orchestra Foundation Director Oh Ji-cheol (left) pose for a photo at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)
Petroleum and refinery firm S-Oil said Monday that it has delivered 100 million won ($82,000) to the Heart to Heart Orchestra, an orchestra founded in 2006 to nurture musicians with developmental disabilities.
The company said the donation would be used to provide musical education for teenagers with developmental disabilities from low-income families, as well as to raise awareness about disability rights among elementary, middle and high school students. The funds will also support the Heart to Heart Orchestra in staging performances, it added.
According to S-Oil, the orchestra started a music campaign March 19 to encourage citizens struggling as a result of COVID-19.
Over the past 11 years, S-Oil has donated 1 billion won to assist people with disabilities, and has provided scholarships to 182 musicians with developmental disabilities.
