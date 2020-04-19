 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

63.3% opposed to immediate easing of social distancing: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2020 - 21:03       Updated : Apr 19, 2020 - 21:03

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

More than half, or 63.3 percent, of South Koreans oppose an immediate easing of social distancing, a government poll showed Sunday.

The results were released in line with the government's announcement to extend a national social distancing campaign until early May, with eased regulations in some areas.

Of those opposed, 66.2 percent cited risks of the virus resurfacing while vaccine and treatment development is still under way, according to the poll of 1,000 South Koreans conducted on Friday and Saturday.

Some 14.4 percent cited a continued rise in new infections, while 13.3 percent voiced concerns over overseas cases. Around 6.2 percent said a grace period is necessary for people to adjust to "everyday quarantine" guidelines.

A total of 66.5 percent of those who opposed to immediate easing said there is no need to specify a deadline to end social distancing, saying the decision should be made after factoring in infections, international situations and vaccine development.

Of the 36.7 percent who called for an immediate easing of social distancing, 43.6 percent said the citizens are closely following quarantine guidelines. Some 19.6 percent said infections have declined sufficiently, while 19.1 percent cited the sluggish economy. Around 17.1 percent cited fatigue over a prolonged social distancing campaign.

South Korea launched a two-week intensive social distancing campaign on March 22. The schedule was extended by two weeks as cases continued to soar.

Earlier in the day, the government extended the campaign to May 5, but with eased regulations for churches, cram schools and bars which had been advised to temporarily shut down. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114