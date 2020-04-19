[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 2nd in Q1 shipbuilding orders









South Korea received the second-largest amount of new shipbuilding orders in the first quarter of the year after China, with global shipbuilding orders plunging 71 percent amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed.



South Korea won new shipbuilding orders totaling 360,000 compensated gross tons in the January-March period, accounting for 16 percent of overall orders around the globe totaling 2.33 million CGTs, according to the data from Clarkson Research Services.



China topped others with 1.51 million CGTs and Japan came in third with 180,000 CGTs, the data showed. (Yonhap)







