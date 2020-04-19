 Back To Top
Business

SK Energy speeds up digital reform

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Apr 19, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : Apr 19, 2020 - 16:35
SK Energy CEO Cho Kyong-mok discusses the company's digital reform plan via video conferencing. (SK Energry)
SK Energy on Sunday announced plans to accelerate its digital reform to innovate the conventional oil refinery business.

The subsidiary of SK Innovation, South Korea’s leading energy firm, said it has finalized three directions for the digital transformation of its business model.

The company is seeking digital operational excellency, accompanied by a green and next-generation platform.

SK Energy has decided to expand the smart plant system that combines artificial intelligence and big data capabilities at all manufacturing facilities in Ulsan.

The Ulsan plant was the first oil refinery factory to introduce an artificial intelligence-based system in 2017.

“The company aims to overcome the current downturn in the petrochemical industry with its digital DNA,” said CEO Cho Kyong-mok.

Under the Green Balance 2030 initiative led by its parent company, SK Energy will also seek eco-friendly solutions using AI and big data systems, such as the wastewater reprocessing solution dubbed as “digital water solution.”

The firm is also planning to build B-Aviation, a digital platform for pollution reduction for the aviation industry, starting 2027.

For about 3,000 SK Energy gas stations across the country, the company will improve its consumer digital platform to maximize customer convenience, the company said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
