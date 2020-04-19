New infections fall to single digits; distancing to be eased from Monday

Daily virus infections dropped to the single digits for the first time in 61 days in South Korea, but authorities extended a partially eased social distancing campaign until early May, urging the public not to let down their guard yet.



The novel coronavirus’s marked slowdown is a result of stringent social distancing earlier, but the past week’s respite with the nationwide election, Easter services and apparently increased social contact could lead to a second wave of infections, they warned.



As of Sunday 12:01 a.m., Korea counted eight new coronavirus patients from a day earlier, putting the total number of infections at 10,661, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



COVID-19 killed two more, bringing the death toll to 234.



“So far some 30 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic at the time of virus testing. We do not know the exact source of the virus yet,” said KCDC Director General Jeong Eun-kyeong during the daily update on the virus, Sunday.



“As health authorities we remain vigilant against the virus, which can be a silent spreader and has a high infectivity.”



The country extended its social distancing campaign, albeit in an eased manner, until May 5, as the country heads into a long weekend, with Buddha’s Birthday on April 30 and Children’s Day in the first week of May.



The transition to “routine distancing,” which would allow people to return to their normal daily routines while practicing various measures to fend off the virus.



Relevant agencies and experts are fine-tuning details of the new measures, according to the KCDC.



Health authorities have amplified calls for the public to keep their collective guard up against the dangerous contagion, amid fatigue over the intensive social distancing campaign that began last month and growing complacency about restricting unnecessary outdoor movements.



Over the weekend, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun implored the public to maintain social distancing, warning that a lax attitude toward combating the virus would jeopardize public health and safety.



“A long weekend of up to six days is scheduled from late April to early May. I am worried that this looks to be the biggest challenge to the social distancing campaign the public had adhered to,” Chung said at a COVID-19-related meeting.



“Amid lingering dangers of infections from asymptomatic people, we may pay a price if outdoor activities and contact increase. … Please refrain from outdoor movements over the long weekend for public safety.”



Meanwhile, three of the new infections came from the capital area -- two in Seoul and one in Incheon -- while there were also two in Daegu and one in North Gyeongsang Province. Two were confirmed at airport checkpoints, according to the KCDC.



Of the new cases, five were imported, as health authorities maintain vigilance against a possible influx of coronavirus patients.



The number of people recovered and discharged from isolation rose by 105, totaling 8,042, the KCDC said.



By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)