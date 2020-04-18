 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korea bans local sales of Medytox’s BTX drug Meditoxin

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 18, 2020 - 16:19       Updated : Apr 18, 2020 - 16:19
Meditoxin (Medytox)
Meditoxin (Medytox)


Sales of the botulinum toxin product Meditoxin, from South Korean drugmaker Medytox, have been banned due to apprehensions about an unapproved ingredient, authorities said Friday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it will indefinitely suspend the manufacturing, selling and use of Meditoxin, adding that it was canceling its approval for Meditoxin products containing doses of 2, 4 and 6 milliliters.

The ministry made the decision after the prosecution revealed the results of an investigation showing that Medytox had used an unapproved ingredient to produce the drug. The company is accused of acquiring export approval by fabricating data on the ingredient as well as the potency of the drug.

Also, Medytox manufactured and sold the products even though their contents failed to comply with the ministry’s standards, according to the prosecution.

Botulinum toxin -- which Allergan made famous when it introduced its trademarked Botox, widely used to reduce wrinkles -- is a toxic substance that paralyzes muscles by inhibiting neurotransmitters. Apart from cosmetic uses, it can also be used to treat eye twitches, muscle stiffness after a stroke and difficulty walking due to cerebral palsy.

Despite its decision to cancel its approval, the ministry said people who have already used the drug have little to worry about, as the doses are extremely small and the ingredient is easily broken down by enzymes in the body.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114