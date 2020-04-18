 Back To Top
National

PM appeals for strict adherence to social distancing campaign to stem coronavirus

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 18, 2020 - 13:16       Updated : Apr 18, 2020 - 13:16
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urges to refrain from outdoor activities during holidays at a conference held at at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urges to refrain from outdoor activities during holidays at a conference held at at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)


Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called on the people Saturday to minimize outdoor activities during upcoming holidays and adhere to social distancing guidance to stem the coronavirus.

"I am worried that the social distancing campaign that we've carried out very well could be jeopardized later this month," Chung said, pointing to planned holidays set to begin at the end of this month.

South Korea is to mark Buddha's birthday on April 30, which will be followed by Labor Day, and Children's Day falls on May 5 after the weekend.

"I earnestly ask you to refrain from outdoor activities during holidays for the safety of the community. If you are planning a trip, please reconsider that," Chung stressed.

South Korea has reported fewer than 30 daily COVID-19 cases over the past five days in a row, but health authorities have warned against complacency.

From March 22, the government has intensified the drive, forcing all major public facilities, including schools and private gyms, to shut down to stop the spread of the virus, and it is expected to announce soon its decision on whether to further extend the guidance, which is supposed to be in effect until Sunday.

"If movement by and contact among the people surge amid risks of infections without symptoms, we may have to pay a huge price," Chung said. "Our children might not be able to go to school during the first semester."

Pointing to ongoing online campaigns to express gratitude to medical staff, the prime minister once again thanked them for their commitment and sacrifice that allow South Korea to manage the situation amid the global pandemic. (Yonhap)
