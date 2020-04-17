USFK dependant tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 25

This photo from the US Forces Korea`s Facebook account shows its new headquarters at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)







A family member of a U.S. Forces Korea service member stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 25.



The spouse of the American soldier returned from the U.S. on April 4, and had been in mandatory quarantine at her off-base residence since her arrival.



She is currently being transported to Camp Humphreys barracks designated for isolation, located in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.



"Any USFK-affiliated individual arriving to the Republic of Korea from overseas must conduct a minimum 14-day quarantine, will be monitored for symptoms and must complete two COVID-19 tests with confirmed negative results to exit quarantine," USFK said in a release. (Yonhap)