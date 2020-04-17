KOCIS releases video on Korea’s experience battling COVID-19

A screenshot of the Korean Culture and Information Service’s new video, “A Letter From Wonderland” (KOCIS)
The Korean Culture and Information Service on Friday posted “A Letter From Wonderland,” a video on South Korea’s response to COVID-19.
“Foreign media are praising Korea’s success in battling the virus. To connect this image to the general image of Korea, we created this video, sharing our success stories and delivering a message to work together to move forward,” KOCIS official Park Byeong-gyu said in a statement.
The clip can be watched on KOCIS’ YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/GatewaytoKorea
), or on the KOCIS (www.kocis.go.kr
) and Korea.net (www.korea.net
) websites.
KOCIS said the video stresses the message that the whole world, not only Korea, is suffering from COVID-19 and we should overcome the situation together.
The video begins with a letter addressed to those struggling to overcome the pandemic. It presents the strategies Korea has pursued to battle the virus, including rapid and widespread testing. It also mentions the importance of press freedom and the transparent delivery of information about the virus and the government’s response.
The video was created after KOCIS’ first video about the new coronavirus, released in March, received positive feedback, the agency added.
On March 17, KOCIS posted a four-minute video titled “Korea, Wonderland?” It showed how individual citizens were responding to the outbreak and the government’s efforts to be transparent and provide accurate information.
As of Friday, “Korea, Wonderland?” had more than 3.7 million views.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)