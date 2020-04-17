 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor provides Paju human resources center for entrants from overseas

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 17, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Apr 17, 2020 - 13:44
Hyundai Motor’s human resources development center in Paju (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor is set to provide about 60 rooms in its human resources development center in Paju as temporary quarantine lodgings for people entering South Korea, the automaker said Friday.

The facilities are places where people who enter the country without symptoms can stay until they are notified of the results of coronavirus tests. The company will also provide outdoor parking lots for the installation of test facilities.

In March, Hyundai Motor Group provided two training centers in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, for patients with mild cases. Early this week, Kia Motors’ Osan education center was provided as a treatment center for patients’ minor ailments in Gyeonggi Province. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

