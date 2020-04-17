 Back To Top
Sports

Short track worlds in Seoul canceled due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 17, 2020 - 10:47       Updated : Apr 17, 2020 - 10:47

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The world championships in short track speed skating, scheduled to take place in Seoul this year, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the decision in a statement following an online ISU Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday (local time).

The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships were to take place March 13-15 in the South Korean capital, but on Feb. 26, the event was postponed indefinitely. Then on March 2, the ISU said it will seek to reschedule the event toward the end of the year and not before mid-October.

And yet even a seven-month postponement was deemed "not possible" by the ISU this time, as it cited logistical challenges brought on by "the escalating negative COVID-19 developments."

The short track worlds first took place in 1976, and this marks the annual event's first cancellation.

The ISU also wiped out the World Figure Skating Championships, set for March 16-22 in Montreal, and the World Synchronized Skating Championships, which would have been held in Lake Placid, New York, from April 3-5. (Yonhap)

