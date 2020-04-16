[Weekender] Make room for us: 5060 generation redefines aging

Two women try voice acting at a KBS studio in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2019. (Seoul50Plus Foundation)



Yoo Seo-kyung turns 56 this year, but she doesn’t mind getting older.



Yoo is excited about the year ahead as she just got into graduate school and now has a chance to delve more deeply into her handicraft hobby.



Several years ago, Yoo retired from the private math academy she ran for 10 years. Running the place had become more difficult as she found herself facing an ever-widening generation gap with her teenage students.



After retirement, Yoo took an interest in the craft of “jiseung,” the use of Korean traditional paper to make objects such as vases and plates. She will now be studying it more professionally at Sungshin Women’s University.



“I never really gave my age a thought until I learned that I was the oldest (in my major),” Yoo said. But that hasn’t fazed her.



“I don’t think I am old. There are too many things I want to do, and I feel it is never too late to start, because this is the youngest day of my life.”



Like Yoo, many people in their 50s and 60s are redefining traditional expectations for their age group. They may be close to retirement by conventional standards, but they are discovering new roles in society and enjoying a post-retirement heyday, as they consider themselves only about halfway into a 100-year lifespan.



They have carved out a new definition for themselves: “older people with active lifestyles,” or OPALs.



The book “Trend Korea 2020” predicts that OPALs -- roughly, people born 1955-1965 -- will be among the top trendsetters this year.



The OPAL generation, the driving force behind the country’s economic growth and democratization, is relentless and passionate, according to the book, and holds significant consumer power.





Trot Singer Jang Min-ho represents Ildong Foodis’ Himmune Protein Balance. (Ildong Foodis)



Spending without hesitation



The popularity of TV Chosun music competitions “Miss Trot” and “Mr. Trot” showed that the older crowd -- despite having been a lower priority for the media than younger people -- can be just as enthusiastic about their preferred music genres as young fans of idol groups, but with fatter wallets.



Retailers rushed to hire trot singers as spokespeople for products that appeal to older age brackets.



Bohae Co., a liquor maker that produces regional soju brand Ipsaeju, hired “Miss Trot” winner Song Ga-in in December. In January, it saw its sales increase 20 percent on-year.



Ildong Foodis, a milk powder manufacturer, hired trot singer Jang Min-ho, one of the “Mr. Trot” finalists, to promote its Himmune Protein Balance, a protein powder for seniors. Maeil Dairies picked “Mr. Trot” winner Lim Young-woong as the spokesperson for its coffee brand Barista Rules this month.



The market has rediscovered the OPAL generation as an influential consumer group.



According to e-commerce platform Auction, purchasing by consumers in their 50s showed 130 percent growth between 2014 and the first half of 2018. For people in their 60s, the figure was 171 percent, the highest for all age groups.



Fashion trends for people in their 50s and 60s appear to be getting “younger” as well.



Shinsegae Department Store said customers in their 50s accounted for 42.9 percent of sales of contemporary brands in 2019, while those in their 40s bought 32.7 percent and people in their 30s accounted for 20.7 percent.



Hyundai Department Store witnessed a sharp increase of 15.1 percent in purchases of contemporary fashion brands by people in their 50s and older between 2018 and 2019.



“Unlike their seniors, the OPAL generation is more active after retirement. They are eager to start a new career and enjoy leisure activities,” according to Kim Nan-do, one of the authors of “Trend Korea 2020.



“They are also used to the internet and smartphones. So they continue to pursue their tastes and brands, like the younger generation, and are creating new consumer patterns.”



Participants listen to a lecture titled “Second life, challenging myself with adventures,” by writer Lee Young-mi at the Seoul50Plus Foundation’s South Campus in Seoul on Aug. 14, 2019. (Seoul50Plus Foundation)