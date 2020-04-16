 Back To Top
Finance

Meritz Securities tops salary scale in finance biz

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:54       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Meritz Securities paid the highest average remuneration among financial companies last year, industry data showed Thursday.

According to online job information provider Saramin, the average annual paycheck of employees at the company stood at 130 million won ($105,940), outrunning the industry average of 96 million won. The data was compiled on the annual reports of 26 commercial banks, life insurance companies, reinsurers and brokerage houses.

Local reinsurer Korean Re ranked second with 124 million won, followed by brokerage houses -- NH Investment and Securities, KB Securities, Korea Investment and Securities.

All those that made it into the top 10 had an average salary of 100 million won or more.

The average salary of local financial firms was up nearly 12 million won from that of the 100-largest listed companies here.

Regarding gender, male employees at financial companies received 45 million won more on average than their female colleagues.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
