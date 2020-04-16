[News Focus] Sagging economy seemingly put in backyard in election

Then-presidential candidate Moon Jae-in talks with supporters on March 16, 2017, two months before the 19th presidential election, at a location in Seoul. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Wednesay’s election de facto provided both the first and last opportunity for a large portion of voters in a fury to officially tackle the Moon Jae-in administration’s economic policies and judge its midterm performance via the ballot.



But the majority of effective ballots chose the ruling party in the 2020 general election. This means opponents of President Moon’s state affairs in the economic sector will have to wait two more years until March 9, 2022, which is the scheduled date of the next presidential election.



With the exception of feasible by-elections, if any, there are no major nationwide elections scheduled in the 23 months ahead until the 20th presidential election.



The majority of voters supported ruling party-oriented candidates during the 2018 local elections to back up the new administration, which had launched in May 2017. But since 2018, more and more people had apparently been on the lookout for the opportunity to express their anger toward Moon’s economic policies via the general election.



Their anger was estimated to have originated from high jobless rates, en masse business closures of self-employed people, reckless use of taxpayer money and failure in tackling skyrocketing apartment prices in Seoul, as well as the risks in fiscal soundness.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)