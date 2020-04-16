 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Poongsan to export machine gun bullets to Middle East

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:14       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 17:15
Poongsan's 50-caliber bullets (Poongsan)
Poongsan's 50-caliber bullets (Poongsan)


South Korean defense firm Poongsan said Thursday it has bagged orders in the Middle East to supply ammunitions worth 95.7 billion won ($77.9 million).

The company will export three types of 50-caliber machine gun bullets to the region by 2021.

The armor-piercing 50-caliber bullet is one of the most powerful rounds of ammunition, typically used for M2 machine guns and K6 heavy machine guns to perforate or penetrate hardened or bullet-resistant targets such as armored fighting vehicles.

“The deal proves the supremacy of Korean defense products, especially its ammunitions portfolio. Poongsan will roll up its sleeves to expand its footprint in the Mideast by launching aggressive export marketing stratergies,” a company official said.

Poongsan declined to comment on details of the countries it has signed a deal with.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114