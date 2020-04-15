Ex-North Korean diplomat set to win parliament seat

A former North Korean diplomat who settled down here four years ago is set to win a National Assembly seat, becoming the first-ever defector to be directly elected as lawmaker in South Korea.
Exit polls and early returns in Wednesday’s general election put Thae Ku-min of the main opposition United Future Party comfortably ahead of rival Kim Sung-gon, a four-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam-gu constituency.
The final results were expected early Thursday morning.
Thae, better known here as his real name Thae Yong-ho, chose to run under the pseudonym that he chose upon defecting here.
Known for expensive houses and luxury apartment complexes, the Gangnam area has voted reliably conservative, and has not elected a candidate from the liberal faction since 2000.
Rivals questioned the refugee-turned-candidate’s credentials and said he lacks connections and experience of liberal democracy, as well as of the district, which is home to the country’s richest and trendiest, and where issues on real estate and economy run high.
Yet, Thae appealed to voters by pledging undo “excessive taxation,” capitalizing on the residents’ anger at the current President Moon Jae-in’s real estate policy targeting owners of expensive homes or multiple homes.
Thae, 57, was the deputy ambassador of the North Korean embassy in London when he defected to South Korea with his wife and two sons in 2016, in search for freedom. He is one of the most senior North Korean diplomats to defect to date.
Since his defection, Thae has heavily criticized North Korea’s authoritative regime under Kim Jong-un, as well as President Moon Jae-in’s engagement policy with Pyongyang.
When he decided to run for a parliamentary seat in February, he said his victory could bring the two Koreas closer to unification, and could send positive signals about democracy to the upper echelon of North Korea, which he was part of.
If his election is confirmed, he will be the first North Korean defector to score victory in the constituency election. Previously, Cho Myung-chul, former professor at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung University, was a member of the National Assembly from 2012 to 2016, but it was through a proportional representation. This time, human rights activist Ji Seong-ho is also vying for a seat through proportion representation of UFP.
