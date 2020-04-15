'The Future of Silence' asks what language means amid COVID-19 pandemic

“The Perfect Harmony” by Kim Woo-jin (Nam June Paik Art Center)



In a dark room, 10 Haenyeo -- female divers of Jeju Island who harvest sea food -- appear on four video screens. Standing in a row, they sing a work song in the Jeju Island dialect, one of the world’s critically endangered languages.



The 10 women slowly fade out one by one from the screen, illustrating the reality of the dwindling number of Haenyeo. At the end of the 5-minute video, the last Haenyeo disappears eventually and with it the song.



The video work, “The Perfect Harmony” by Kim Woo-jin, is part of the Nam June Paik Art Center’s special exhibition, titled “The Future of Silence: When your tongue vanishes.”



The exhibition was unveiled online earlier this month on YouTube as the museum is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum has not yet decided on the date of its reopening.



The exhibition sheds light on what languages mean to humans, casting questions on what would ultimately replace an extinct language, how powerful it is to be able to speak English, and how one can communicate other than through spoken words.



“We explored a variety of languages, learning from Paik Nam-june who regarded languages as a crucial element in his art after living in different countries such as South Korea, Japan, Germany and the US,” curator Kim Yoon-seo told The Korea Herald, leading a special guided tour of the exhibition for press.



“Paik Nam-june once said ‘any media study should start with the languages. The language forms one’s identity,’” Kim added.



The installation work, “Enunciating silence and” by installation artist Jesse Chun, looks into the power hierarchy of languages. By pouring liquid chemicals into molds in the shape of letters, originally Children’s educational toys, the artist explored the hegemony of English.





Curator Kim Yoon-seo gives a guided tour of the exhibition on YouTube video. (Screen shot from Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation‘s YouTube channel)