Finance

S. Korea issues English brochure on ‘flattening the curve’

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Apr 16, 2020 - 11:31       Updated : Apr 16, 2020 - 11:31
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)

The South Korean government has issued a new brochure in English to share with the rest of the world its experiences of responding to the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Wednesday.

The 90-page policy report -- titled “Flattening the curve on COVID-19” -- is the second on the topic that the country has published since receiving a request from the World Bank in late March.

The latest brochure was drafted jointly by the Finance Ministry, the ICT Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Land Ministry and the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

“This edition focuses primarily on how Korea used ICT and AI technology to figure out the (epidemic) situations and respond to them,” the Finance Ministry said in a release.

The data will be distributed to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, foreign governments and the press.

Seoul is currently working on holding videoconferences to address key think tanks, governments and media across the world, starting with Washington on March 23, officials added.

“We are also receiving requests on tele-education and local elections that are ongoing amid the COVID-19 situations,” an official from the ministry said.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
