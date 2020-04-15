Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota recalling some 45,000 vehicles: ministry



Hyundai Motor Co. and three other companies are recalling about 45,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of vehicles they sell here.



Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Corp., the Korean units of Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor are recalling a total of 44,967 vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



The potential problems include a faulty parking assistance system in Sonata and K5 sedans manufactured by Hyundai and its affiliate Kia.



The Korean unit of Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 8,100 vehicles due to potential problems with air bags, while the local unit of Toyota is recalling some 4,100 vehicles due to potential problems with fuel pumps, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)