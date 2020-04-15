Homeplus members jump 153% to 300,000

(Yonhap)
South Korean discount chain Homeplus said Wednesday that the number of customers joining its membership programs has surpassed 300,000.
The number of members reached 301,225 as of April 14, up 153 percent on-year from 119,127.
Since 2018, Homeplus has been operating seven membership programs based on product categories such as wine and kids’ products. Each membership program regularly offers special discounts with events on a monthly basis.
The jump in membership has led to an increase in sales, the company said.
Members’ purchases account for around 80 percent of sales under special promotions.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)