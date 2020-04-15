 Back To Top
National

Another Army soldier tests positive for virus after full recovery

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 15, 2020 - 10:53       Updated : Apr 15, 2020 - 10:53
(Yonhap)

An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus after having fully recovered from the disease, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

Including the officer based in the southeastern city of Andong, three service members are currently in treatment for COVID-19, according to the ministry.

The ministry also said Tuesday another Army soldier in Seoul has tested positive for the new virus again after a full recovery.

The military has so far reported 39 infections in barracks. All of the others have fully recovered.

As a preventive measure, around 1,230 service personnel are being quarantined at their bases, the ministry said.

South Korea reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,591, including 225 deaths. (Yonhap)
