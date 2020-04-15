S. Korea confirms 27 new patients on Election Day

South Korea reported 27 new patients for the 24 hours of the previous day, on the day of its general elections Wednesday, recording a seventh consecutive day of infection numbers falling below 40.
Korea is allowing persons placed under self-quarantine to vote under strict guidelines. Out of 59,918 quarantined individuals, 13,642, or 22.8 percent, have informed authorities of the intent to vote. They are able to cast their ballots after 6 p.m. when polls close to other voters.
To limit transmission risks at polling stations, authorities advise wearing masks and gloves, using hand sanitizer and maintaining a safe distance of 1 meter.
Of the new cases, 11 were found in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, six in North Gyeongsang Province, two in Gangwon Province, one in Busan, one in Daegu, one in Gwangju and one on Jeju Island. The other four were detected at the airport checkpoints.
The number of imported cases reached 955. About 5,000 people enter Korea each day on average, of which around 20 percent are not Korean nationals.
Korea’s cumulative cases total 10,591, 7,616, or 71.9 percent, of whom have recovered. As of Tuesday, 124 of the patients previously declared as recovered had tested positive again.
The greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province, has the most cases at 1,262 after the country’s worst affected Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. Daegu has 6,823 while North Gyeongsang Province marks 1,348.
Three more people died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 225. Korea’s fatality rate stands at over 2 percent.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)