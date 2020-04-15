 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea confirms 27 new patients on Election Day

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 15, 2020 - 10:25       Updated : Apr 15, 2020 - 12:53

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported 27 new patients for the 24 hours of the previous day, on the day of its general elections Wednesday, recording a seventh consecutive day of infection numbers falling below 40.

Korea is allowing persons placed under self-quarantine to vote under strict guidelines. Out of 59,918 quarantined individuals, 13,642, or 22.8 percent, have informed authorities of the intent to vote. They are able to cast their ballots after 6 p.m. when polls close to other voters.

To limit transmission risks at polling stations, authorities advise wearing masks and gloves, using hand sanitizer and maintaining a safe distance of 1 meter.

Of the new cases, 11 were found in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, six in North Gyeongsang Province, two in Gangwon Province, one in Busan, one in Daegu, one in Gwangju and one on Jeju Island. The other four were detected at the airport checkpoints.

The number of imported cases reached 955. About 5,000 people enter Korea each day on average, of which around 20 percent are not Korean nationals.

Korea’s cumulative cases total 10,591, 7,616, or 71.9 percent, of whom have recovered. As of Tuesday, 124 of the patients previously declared as recovered had tested positive again.

The greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province, has the most cases at 1,262 after the country’s worst affected Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. Daegu has 6,823 while North Gyeongsang Province marks 1,348.

Three more people died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 225. Korea’s fatality rate stands at over 2 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114