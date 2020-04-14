Police arrest man for violating self-isolation rules

A Seoul court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a South Korean man on charges of violating self-isolation rules, the first formal detention of an alleged quarantine offender.



The Seoul Eastern District Court approved the police's request to arrest a 68-year-old man who went outside despite being under coronavirus-related self-isolation.





(Yonhap)



The court cited a high risk of him fleeing and the severity of allegations against him.



The resident, who has tested negative for COVID-19 in the southeastern ward of Songpa, is alleged to have visited a spa and a restaurant though he was under two-week self-isolation after arriving here last week, according to the police.



Earlier, the South Korean police said they would deal with self-isolators in a "stern" manner and probe whether self-isolation violators repeatedly breached the rules, attempted to hide their itinerary or came in contact with other people.



Police have so far probed 28 people for violating self-isolation guidelines. The cases for three of them have been referred to the prosecution.



South Korea has tightened measures related to the virus, such as imposing mandatory two-week self-isolation on all international arrivals. Those who breach self-isolation rules could face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($8,197).



The country has reported 10,564 COVID-19 cases since its first case on Jan. 20. (YonahP)