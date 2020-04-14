Coronavirus threatens Hongdae indie music scene

People fill the streets of Hongdae on Friday night despite social distancing. (Yonhap)



The indie music scene in Hongdae is struggling to stay afloat as concerts and festivals are delayed or canceled amid strict social distancing.



While major music labels are better able to endure long-term losses, allowing musicians to concentrate on their next albums, small labels and clubs that rent out venues to bands are suffering to the point where their very existence is under threat.



“We had zero profit. What worries us the most is not now but what is about to come. Usually from late February to March is a period where we rent out our club for band performances, so we feel the financial impact even more. We’re also worried because April and May is festival season,” said Han Jeong-wook, owner of Club Rolling Stones, a live performance venue in Hongdae. “Despite our profits disappearing, the set payments we have to make are unchanged. We can’t help but consider closing down the business as an option.”



Compounding the problem is that many of the venues are ineligible for government support set aside to assist the cultural sector.



“We are nonmainstream, so it’s hard to get government support. For example, getting a live music club license (in order to apply for financial support) is a problem. Most, no, all clubs in Hongdae are not registered as performance venues, but as restaurants or as rental venues because to get the license, we need massive amounts of money for fire hazard prevention and change of structure,” said Han.



Since Seoul closed down clubs until April 19, musicians who perform at live venues in Hongdae have expressed discomfort.



Lesser-known groups like Rolling Quartz turn to performances on social media as an outlet. (Rolling Quartz)



“I am uncomfortable that people view clubs where people go to dance and live music clubs where bands perform in the same way. Live clubs are more like miniature performance halls,” said Park Ja-young, vocalist for the band Rolling Quartz.



Indie bands in Hongdae are also fighting to survive.



Although the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture has announced a number of plans to aid the struggling artists and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency has pledged financial support, they are out of reach for many of those they are intended to assist.



Fishingirls is an indie band facing financial losses. (Naturally Music)