‘Sewol trauma behind Seoul’s quick response to virus crisis’

South Korea’s success in fighting the coronavirus outbreak without imposing mandatory lockdown shows the government’s resolve to act in a fast and transparent manner, said Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, stressing the Park Geun-hye administration’s mishandling of the Sewol ferry crisis.
“We acted quickly and preemptively and that is not just our philosophy but is a reflection of our recent experience,” Kang said during an interview with French news channel France 24 on Monday. “You may know that in 2014, we had a terrible ferry boat accident where we lost 304 lives in the midst of very inept response from the government at that time. And that has been a collective trauma for all Korean people.”
She also talked about the outbreak of Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2015, where then Park administration’s reaction was initially “opaque” and “dismissive” which was heavily criticized by the public.
“So from the very beginning, we were of a mindset and the government machinery was ready to act quickly and preemptively. That is what we’ve done, and have been uncompromisingly transparent and open in the process,” she said.
“Our fight about the virus is about robust testing, very vigorous tracing and quick treatment of the patients. In addition to being transparent and open, we have also been adapting responses to the changing nature of this challenge of a new virus, the nature of which we don’t fully understand as of yet.”
South Korea, which once struggled with the first biggest outbreak outside China, has largely managed to flatten its curve, with daily tally reported to be around 30, in comparison to the cases peaking at more than 900 in late February, thanks to massive testing and intensive contact tracing.
But concerns remain as a second wave of resurgence, especially from overseas, is growing and recovered patients testing positive again. On whether Korea will impose a lockdown or stricter social distancing guidelines in such circumstances, Kang emphasized that Korea’s principle has been “openness” and “freedom of movement.”
“Our approach has been from the very beginning, by default (was) respecting the people’s right to freedom of movement and then to implement measures where necessary and proportionately to the needs to manage the risk,” she said, adding it mandated all travelers entering from overseas to put under 14-day self-quarantine as number of imported cases surged. “Our measures have adapted to the evolving nature of this challenge but the principle has been to preserve that openness to very best of our ability, and that has meant a great deal of work for the government.”
She said the idea of a mandatory lockdown or blockade would not be acceptable to South Koreans and the country, even at the height of the crisis, did not impose one.
On North Korea’s assertion that it is “virus-free,” Kang said it should be taken with a ”grain of salt,” and that the government is closely monitoring the situation. Stressing the importance of cooperation between the two Koreas in the health sector, Seoul had offered cooperation to Pyongyang, but had yet not received a positive response.
By Ahn Sung-mi
