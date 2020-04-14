[News Focus] Telegram sex ring operated like ‘organic cartel,’ prosecution says

Cho Ju-bin, the 24-year-old behind a massive online pornography ring, was indicted Monday on 14 charges including sexual molestation and violation of the law on protection of children against sex offenses.
Cho allegedly led a group that blackmailed girls and women into sharing sexual videos of themselves, which were then posted in pay-to-view chat rooms on the Telegram messenger service.
He was not indicted for organizing a criminal group this time, but it appears to be only a matter of time before he is, as prosecutors have found how he communicated with and managed his accomplices.
So far, charges of organizing criminal groups have been mostly pressed against syndicates for voice phishing, illegal gambling or organized crime.
As Cho’s methods of crime were similar to those of crime syndicates, legal experts say he should be indicted on those charges to set a judicial precedent.
Prosecutors found that the way Cho ran his pornography ring was no different from that of a crime syndicate with a command system, and plan to focus on proving that the group had a minimum command system in order to press charges.
Prosecutors said Cho, who went by the online alias “baksa,” meaning doctor or guru, and his accomplices acted like an “organic cartel” that carried out the different tasks of searching for and enticing victims, producing materials of sexual exploitation, distributing the materials and collecting money.
Prosecutors found that the pornography ring approached victims with advertisements of high-paying part-time jobs, lured them into the Telegram chat rooms, sent them some money and received photos of their identification cards by promising to pay more later.
When Cho posted promotional leaflets using the sexually explicit photographs and videos on the Telegram chat rooms dubbed “baksabang,” or “doctor’s room,” his accomplices spread them immediately.
Cho demanded members of baksabang provide their personal information and money as entry fees, and punished some members who violated internal rules by disclosing their personal details.
Prosecutors also found that Cho distributed money received from paying members of baksabang to accomplices according to the roles they played, and that baksabang members fully supported him.
“We will investigate thoroughly to review whether to press charges for organizing a criminal group,” a prosecutor told Yonhap News Agency.
“We will look into (baksabang) members who are suspected of engaging in crime to come up with a conclusion.”
Under Article 114 of the Criminal Act, the aforementioned crime applies to a person who organizes a syndicate or group with the intent to commit a crime punishable by death or imprisonment for life, or for at least four years, or who becomes a member of such syndicate.
Those found guilty in court of being a part of the criminal group are punished with the same penalty regardless of their status within the group.
Even if the crime of organizing a criminal group doesn’t apply to Cho, he could be facing up to life imprisonment for the charges pressed so far.
Article 11 of the Act on Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses stipulates that any person who produces, imports or exports child or youth pornography shall be punished by imprisonment with labor for an indefinite term or for a limited term of at least five years.
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office announced last week tightened standards to seek jail terms of 15 years or more, or up to life imprisonment for main culprits in cases involving videos of sexual exploitation.
On Tuesday, military police sent over to military prosecution with a recommendation for indictment an Army private identified as Cho as one of the three operators of baksabang for alleged violation of the law on protection of youth from sex offenses.
The suspect allegedly distributed materials of sexual exploitation hundreds of times in baksabang chat rooms and promoted the pornography rooms.
