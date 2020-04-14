Caremile sees surge in quarantine goods orders from foreign governments

Korean safety solution company Caremile said Tuesday it is seeing a rapid surge in orders of Korean-made diagnostic kits and quarantine goods from various countries, including Ukraine, Poland, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Iraq and Malaysia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Caremile, which has rights for Solgent’s global special sale, for instance, exported the “Solgent COVID-19 DiaPlexQ Detection Kit” that can be used for 100,000 people on March 27 upon an emergency request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On April 11, 25,000 sets of personal protective suits were sent to Ukraine.Caremile agreed on a long-term contract with the Ukrainian government to supply the diagnostic kits and various quarantine goods.Buoyed by increased global demand, Caremile launched premium protective suits and indoor quarantine sprayer Flugun under its brand, the company said.“We will contribute to the world’s overcoming COVID-19 by expanding opportunities for export for Korean quarantine goods,” said Alex Cheon, CEO of Caremile.