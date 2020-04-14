Renault Samsung adds connected function to mobile app for ‘untact’ service

(Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung said Tuesday that it has added a connected function to customer membership mobile applications My Renault Samsung and My Renault to expand its “untact” service -- without face-to-face contact.
The apps allow customers to check information on the car, review membership benefits, reserve maintenance or after service online and conduct one-on-one chat on customer service.
The new connected functions enable remote control of the vehicle and search of car functions.
“We have renewed the mobile app for customers’ convenience. We will continue to satisfy customers through our digitalized services,” said Kim Tae-jun, Renault Samsung’s business division head.
