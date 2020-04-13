 Back To Top
Finance

WeWork names new chief for Korea

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 16:33       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:42
WeWork Korea's general manager Chun Chung-joo (Patricia) WeWork (WeWork)
WeWork Korea’s general manager Chun Chung-joo (Patricia) WeWork (WeWork)


Coworking space giant WeWork said Monday that it has appointed Chun Chung-joo (Patricia) as the new general manager of its South Korean office.

Chun has 20 years of experience at global and Korean companies under her belt. Most recently, she served as chief strategy officer of food delivery firm Delivery Hero Korea, leading development of business strategies and proceeding with investments and merger and acquisition deals.

She was also responsible for managing government relations, corporate communications and branding.

At WeWork Korea, Chun will be responsible for the branch’s profit and loss management, go-to-market strategy and general management.

“We continue to implement a strong leadership team that better enables the company and are delighted to welcome Patricia to lead WeWork Korea,” said WeWork Southeast Asia and Korea Managing Director Turochas Fuad.

“We will benefit from her expertise and leadership as we execute our strategic plan to restore our growth trajectory in Korea and reposition the company for its next phase of growth.”

Before joining Delivery Hero Korea, Chun worked as chief operating officer at toymaker YoungToys, overseeing international sales, licensing and animation businesses.

She also ran her own business while providing consulting services to startups and international clients. Chun previously served as senior vice president at entertainment firm CJ E&M’s pictures division, where she managed the US film business in production, distribution, business affairs and investment.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
