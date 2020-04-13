 Back To Top
Finance

Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Feb.

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 14:22       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 14:25
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in February from a month earlier, data showed Monday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.43 percent at the end of February, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.09 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.54 percent in February, while that for loans to households rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.30 percent, according to the data. (Yonhap)
