Business

OB introduces sustainable beer packaging methods

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:08
OB’s 100 percent recyclable packing box with “Eco-friendly” mark (OB)
OB’s 100 percent recyclable packing box with “Eco-friendly” mark (OB)


South Korea’s largest alcoholic beverage provider by market share Oriental Brewery said Monday it has launched sustainable beer packaging for its flagship beer brand Cass.

According to OB, it has replaced existing packaging boxes with 100 percent recyclable ones for a pack of 12, 500-milliliter bottles of Cass beer. For 640-milliliter bottles, the transition is currently taking place.

“OB’s existing packaging boxes were previously 96-97 percent recyclable, but this is the first time it has introduced 100 percent recyclable boxes,” a company official said.

The company’s “Eco-friendly” mark can be found on the top left corner of the new boxes.

OB’s sustainability efforts can also be found on the packaging boxes for 355-milliliter and 500-milliliter cans of Cass beer by coating the boxes with thinner plastic layers, saving up to 96 metric tons of plastic films annually.

Last year, when OB participated as a sponsor of 2019 Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival, it used biodegradable beer cups made of polylactic acid, a bio-based plastic material.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
