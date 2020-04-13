 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

McDonald’s introduces ‘Best Burger’ initiative in Korea

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:21
(McDonald's Korea)
(McDonald's Korea)

McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it has introduced its “Best Burger” initiative in South Korea for the fourth time in the world, and for the first time in Asia.

According to the burger chain, “Best Burger” is a global initiative to improve cooking procedures and facilities and to use quality ingredients, with the goal of providing customers with the best burgers.

McDonald’s, which operates in over 100 countries around the globe, first introduced the initiative in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

McDonald’s Korea said it worked to introduce the initiative to Korean customers, who have supported the brand since it tapped into the market 32 years ago.

“We have recently introduced ‘Best Burger’ to provide more satisfying experiences of tastier food and quality service for the annual 200 million Korean customers,” said Antoni Martinez, managing director of McDonald’s Korea.

The company said it has prepared to introduce the initiative since the second half of 2018, training its employees and enhancing its facilities before applying it to 400 stores across the country from March 26.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114