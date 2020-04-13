McDonald’s introduces ‘Best Burger’ initiative in Korea

(McDonald's Korea)
McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it has introduced its “Best Burger” initiative in South Korea for the fourth time in the world, and for the first time in Asia.
According to the burger chain, “Best Burger” is a global initiative to improve cooking procedures and facilities and to use quality ingredients, with the goal of providing customers with the best burgers.
McDonald’s, which operates in over 100 countries around the globe, first introduced the initiative in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
McDonald’s Korea said it worked to introduce the initiative to Korean customers, who have supported the brand since it tapped into the market 32 years ago.
“We have recently introduced ‘Best Burger’ to provide more satisfying experiences of tastier food and quality service for the annual 200 million Korean customers,” said Antoni Martinez, managing director of McDonald’s Korea.
The company said it has prepared to introduce the initiative since the second half of 2018, training its employees and enhancing its facilities before applying it to 400 stores across the country from March 26.
