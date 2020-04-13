‘Demand for quality sleep rises amidst coronavirus blues’

Alpha Project Sleep Support (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
The consumer market in Korea is experiencing a hiked interest for products that support deep sleeping, simultaneously with the increased sense of social unrest amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Korea Ginseng Corp. on Monday, its health supplement pill Alpha Project Sleep Support’s revenue in March increased 32 percent compared to the month before.
“It appears that the prolonged COVID-19 situation is disrupting sleep for many,” said Korea Ginseng Corp.
“While in the beginning of the product launch our main consumers were office workers, now stay-at-home moms and students are being added to the consumer list,” the KGC said.
Alpha Project Sleep Support, launched in October 2019, contains rice bran extract and lactium, which have stress-relieving qualities that enable better sleep and in the long run, help boost the immune system.
