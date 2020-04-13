 Back To Top
Business

LG Display’s transparent OLED to debut at general elections

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 11:09
Transparent OLED (LG Display)
Transparent OLED (LG Display)
LG Display said Monday that its transparent organic light-emitting diode screen will debut through MBC broadcasting station’s general election ballot counting show slated for Wednesday.

A transparent OLED is a next generation see-through screen that allows viewers to look beyond the panel even with the power turned on.

LG Display and LG Electronics had commercialized the transparent OLEDs last year, but this is the first time the product will be revealed to the public through a TV show with high viewership.

The company said that the transparent OLED panel suggests an expanded use for the technology, such as for shop windows and office spaces, while at the same time offering a differentiated viewing experience.

LG Display’s transparent OLEDs are 55-inch in size with full high-definition resolution and transparency rate of 40 percent. Previously commercialized models of transparent liquid-crystal displays have only had transparency rate of 10 percent, according to LG Display.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
